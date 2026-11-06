'Why Is Gold Digger Only Used For Women?': Rise And Fall 2 Runner-Up Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Hits Back At Shehzaad Poonawalla's Remark - VIDEO |

Rise And Fall 2 runner-up Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has hit back at the 'gold digger' remark made by winner Shehzaad Poonawalla. The Naagin actress questioned why the term is used predominantly for women when men, too, can be in relationships for financial reasons. Reacting to the remark, Priyanka said, "Come on, guys, grow up."

In an interview after her exit from Rise And Fall 2, Priyanka said, "Ek normal si ladki hai aur agar usko prince charming mil jata hai toh us ladki ko gold digger thodi na kahenge." She further added, "She is blessed ki usko achha khaasa partner mila. Problem kya hai?"

Priyanka also made it clear that she does not approve of the term. "I don't like this word at all," she said as per Telly Talk India, questioning why men are rarely subjected to the same label. "Ladkon ke liye suna aapne gold digger? Nahi na? Exactly, toh aise relationships nahi hain jahan ladkiyan bahut earn kar rahi hain," she remarked.

She further pointed out that it is easy to label women as gold diggers while overlooking relationships in which women are financially better off than their male partners. Priyanka disagreed with the mindset, calling out the double standards surrounding the term.

The controversy unfolded during an episode of Rise And Fall 2 in September 2026, when Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shehzaad Poonawalla got into a heated exchange after their equation turned sour. The argument began after Priyanka, who had moved away from Shehzaad following his clash with Siwet Tomar, called him a 'manchild' while exchanging remarks with him in the presence of contestant Raj Grover. Shehzaad hit back by saying, "Gold digger bhi suna hoga. Gold digger to bahut hi common hai." The remark visibly upset Priyanka, who later told Swara Bhasker that she could not sleep the entire night thinking about it, adding that she was the one who financially supported her family.