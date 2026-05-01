Pregnant Deepika Padukone Shoots With Shah Rukh Khan For King In Cape Town, Viral LEAKED Photos Show Them Holding Hands

Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan's King set photos go viral | Photo Via X

Actress Deepika Padukone, who recently announced her second pregnancy with husband-actor Ranveer Singh, has joined Shah Rukh Khan in Cape Town, South Africa, for the shooting of King. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 24, 2026. On Friday, leaked pictures from the South African schedule went viral, showing Deepika and Shah Rukh together on the sets and leaving fans in awe. This marks their reunion after the 2023 film Jawan, in which Deepika had an impressive cameo.

Deepika Padukone Shoots For King Amid Second Pregnancy

In the photos, Deepika was seen wearing a flowy kaftan-style long dress, with her hair loose in soft curls and a pregnancy glow on her face as she flashed a happy smile. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh looked dapper in a black-and-white striped mesh shirt paired with navy blue trousers. The duo were seen holding hands at the shoot location, with crew members gathered around them.

Check it out:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

not ready for another shah rukh khan deepika padukone tragic love story #King pic.twitter.com/C2DH8qb4sQ — Raj (@idfcwau) May 1, 2026

About King

The film also stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles. It marks Suhana Khan’s theatrical debut after her film debut with the 2024 Netflix film The Archies, after which she faced massive backlash for her performance.

Work Front

Apart from King, Deepika also has Raaka alongside Allu Arjun in the lead, marking her first on-screen collaboration with him. Raaka is directed by Atlee and produced by Sun Pictures.

The film also reportedly stars Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor, and Mrunal Thakur, and is expected to release in 2027.