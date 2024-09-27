 Preeti Jhangiani's Husband Parvin Dabas Discharged From Hospital After Car Accident, Shares Health Update
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentPreeti Jhangiani's Husband Parvin Dabas Discharged From Hospital After Car Accident, Shares Health Update

Preeti Jhangiani's Husband Parvin Dabas Discharged From Hospital After Car Accident, Shares Health Update

Parvin Dabas was admitted to the ICU at Mumbai’s Bandra Hospital for treatment after he met with a serious car accident.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, September 27, 2024, 03:00 PM IST
article-image

Actor Parvin Dabas, husband of Mohabbatein actress Preeti Jhangiani, has been discharged from the hospital following a serious accident in Mumbai. He was admitted to the ICU at Mumbai’s Bandra Hospital in the early hours of Saturday, September 21, 2024. Parvin took to his social media handle and shared a health update with his fans.

"I’m at home and recovering now. Thank you for your prayers and wishes," read the text on the official post. In addition to this, he penned a note and wrote, "Thank you everyone for your concern and wishes (accompanied by folded hand emojis) I’m back home now and recovering…hope to be back on my feet soon."

Check out the official statement:

Read Also
Mumbai: Preeti Jhangiani's Husband Parvin Dabas In ICU After Car Accident, Family Requests 'Privacy'
article-image

Earlier, Preeti, who had been at her husband's side at the hospital, told Hindustan Times, that Parvin was suffering from a concussion. "He has dizziness, double vision, drowsiness and nausea — signs of a concussion. He hasn’t been able to speak too much. Thankfully, his medical reports — MRI and CT scan — were clear. He will stay in the hospital for another week and will be out of ICU soon. We will do another CT scan in three days," she added.

FPJ Shorts
Wait, What? Live Toad Found Inside Salad Pouch Purchased From Supermarket In England
Wait, What? Live Toad Found Inside Salad Pouch Purchased From Supermarket In England
IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2024 OUT; Check Now!
IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2024 OUT; Check Now!
Thane: 1 Injured As Truck Carrying Iron Materials For Metro Construction Overturns On Honda Car On Ghodbunder Road; Video Surfaces
Thane: 1 Injured As Truck Carrying Iron Materials For Metro Construction Overturns On Honda Car On Ghodbunder Road; Video Surfaces
From DJ To Street Cleaner: Here Are 10 World Leaders Who Did Odd Jobs Before Being Political Figures
From DJ To Street Cleaner: Here Are 10 World Leaders Who Did Odd Jobs Before Being Political Figures
Read Also
FPJ Exclusive: 'India can lead the world in Panja', says Preeti Jhangiani on PPL
article-image

Further, the actress clarified that her husband wasn’t drinking and driving, which has been ruled out in the police report.

Talking about the accident, Preeti called it a 'case of bad luck' and stated that Parvin was driving early morning after working all night. "A flash of headlights caused him to crash the car into the divider. Luckily, he was close to the hospital and two boys brought him in," she concluded.

Read Also
Parvin Dabas 'Stable', Actor Did Not Suffer Head Or Face Injury In Car Accident: Report
article-image

Parvin Dabas and Preeti Jhangiani have been married since March 2008. The couple has two sons, Jaiveer and Dev.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Preeti Jhangiani's Husband Parvin Dabas Discharged From Hospital After Car Accident, Shares Health...

Preeti Jhangiani's Husband Parvin Dabas Discharged From Hospital After Car Accident, Shares Health...

Madonna’s Stepmother Joan Clare Ciccone Passes Away At 81 After Battle With Cancer

Madonna’s Stepmother Joan Clare Ciccone Passes Away At 81 After Battle With Cancer

Doctor Odyssey OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch The Medical Drama Online

Doctor Odyssey OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch The Medical Drama Online

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Teaser: Vidya Balan Returns As Manjulika To Haunt Kartik Aaryan Aka Rooh Baba...

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Teaser: Vidya Balan Returns As Manjulika To Haunt Kartik Aaryan Aka Rooh Baba...

AP Dhillon Announces Three-City India Tour Following 2021 Debut: 'Waiting To Go Back To Where It All...

AP Dhillon Announces Three-City India Tour Following 2021 Debut: 'Waiting To Go Back To Where It All...