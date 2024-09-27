Preeti Jhangiani's Husband Parvin Dabas Discharged From Hospital After Car Accident, Shares Health Update

Actor Parvin Dabas, husband of Mohabbatein actress Preeti Jhangiani, has been discharged from the hospital following a serious accident in Mumbai. He was admitted to the ICU at Mumbai’s Bandra Hospital in the early hours of Saturday, September 21, 2024. Parvin took to his social media handle and shared a health update with his fans.

"I’m at home and recovering now. Thank you for your prayers and wishes," read the text on the official post. In addition to this, he penned a note and wrote, "Thank you everyone for your concern and wishes (accompanied by folded hand emojis) I’m back home now and recovering…hope to be back on my feet soon."

Check out the official statement:

Earlier, Preeti, who had been at her husband's side at the hospital, told Hindustan Times, that Parvin was suffering from a concussion. "He has dizziness, double vision, drowsiness and nausea — signs of a concussion. He hasn’t been able to speak too much. Thankfully, his medical reports — MRI and CT scan — were clear. He will stay in the hospital for another week and will be out of ICU soon. We will do another CT scan in three days," she added.

Further, the actress clarified that her husband wasn’t drinking and driving, which has been ruled out in the police report.

Talking about the accident, Preeti called it a 'case of bad luck' and stated that Parvin was driving early morning after working all night. "A flash of headlights caused him to crash the car into the divider. Luckily, he was close to the hospital and two boys brought him in," she concluded.

Parvin Dabas and Preeti Jhangiani have been married since March 2008. The couple has two sons, Jaiveer and Dev.