Parvin Dabas 'Stable', Actor Did Not Suffer Head Or Face Injury In Car Accident: Report

Actor Parvin Dabas, who met with a car accident earlier today (September 21) is out of danger. Parvin is Mohabattein actress Preeti Jhangiani's husband. He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit at Holy Family Hospital in Bandra.

According to a report in Zoom, Parvin was taken for MRI, sonography and a few X-rays. Sources informed the news portal that the actor is 'stable' and is talking with those near him.

Reportedly, Parvin has been complaining of acute pain in the back and knees ever since he was admitted. The report further stated that there are no face or head injuries, and there is no external bleeding in any part of the body.

Earlier today, the Pro Panja League, Parvin's sports team, issued a statement on behalf of the family. "We regret to inform that Parvin Dabas, co-founder of the Pro Panja League, has been hospitalised and is in the ICU at Holy family hospital Bandra following an unfortunate car accident in the early hours of Saturday morning . Details of the incident are still emerging, but we can confirm that Mr. Dabas is currently receiving medical attention," the statement read.

It further mentioned, "Our thoughts are with Parvin and his family during this challenging time. The Pro Panja League management is closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as appropriate. We kindly request privacy for Mr. Dabas and his loved ones. We wish Parvin a swift and complete recovery."

Preeti also told ABP that Parvin had an accident while driving in the early hours of Saturday.

Parvin made his film debut in the Hindi film Dillagi in 1999, which starred Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Urmila Matondkar. He also starred in several movies, including Monsoon Wedding, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, Khosla Ka Ghosla, My Name Is Khan and Ragini MMS 2, among others.

He was last seen in Tahira Kashyap's Sharmajee Ki Beti, which premiered on Prime Videos in June this year. He played Divya Dutta's husband, Vinod Sharma.

Parvin and Preeti have been married since March 2008. The couple has two sons, Jaiveer and Dev.