Mumbai: Preeti Jhangiani's Husband Parvin Dabas In ICU After Car Accident, Family Requests 'Privacy'

Preeti Jhangiani's husband, actor Parvin Dabas, met with an unfortunate accident earlier today, September 21, 2024. He has been hospitalised and is currently in the ICU at Holy Family Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai. Details of the accident are yet to be revealed.

The Pro Panja League issued a statement on behalf of the family, requesting privacy during this difficult time. "We regret to inform that Parvin Dabas, co-founder of the Pro Panja League, has been hospitalised and is in the ICU at Holy family hospital Bandra following an unfortunate car accident in the early hours of Saturday morning . Details of the incident are still emerging, but we can confirm that Mr. Dabas is currently receiving medical attention."

"Our thoughts are with Parvin and his family during this challenging time. The Pro Panja League management is closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as appropriate. We kindly request privacy for Mr. Dabas and his loved ones. We wish Parvin a swift and complete recovery," said the statement.

Preeti Jhangiani's statement

Speaking about the accident, Preeti told ABP that she and her family are in shock right now. "The medical update so far is that he has a serious concussion and Doctors are doing CT scans and other tests to see if there is any more damage. Right now he cannot move much. He has been working at night as the workload with the league is a lot and had an accident while driving in the early hours of the morning," she stated.

Parvin Dabas's work front

Parvin made his film debut in the Hindi film Dillagi in 1999, which starred Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Urmila Matondkar.

Ever since, he has starred in several movies, including Monsoon Wedding, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, Khosla Ka Ghosla, My Name Is Khan and Ragini MMS 2, among others.

He was last seen in Tahira Kashyap's Sharmajee Ki Beti, which premiered on Prime Videos in June this year. He played Divya Dutta's husband, Vinod Sharma.

The film also featured Sakshi Tanwar, Saiyami Kher, Sharib Hashmi, among others.

About Preeti Jhangiani, Pravin Dabas

Parvin Dabas and Preeti Jhangiani have been married since March 2008. The couple has two sons, Jaiveer and Dev.