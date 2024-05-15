Pranali Rathod Paired Opposite Dhruv Bhandari For Colors TV's Upcoming Show Durga: REPORTS

Pranali Rathod went ahead to be a hiusehold name post her stint in Star Plus' show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata HAI.' The actress, who essayed the character of Akshara in the show opposite Harshad Chopda was widely loved for her onscreen chemistry opposite the actor. Pranali had gone ahead to call it quits after a generation leap in the show was introduced last year, following which, Samridhii Shukla was roped in to replace the actress.

While fans of the actress have been missing her for quite some time now, recent media reports have it, the actress is all set to make a comeback on screen. According to a few reports on the internet, Pranali has been roped in for Colors TV's upcoming show 'Durga.' The actress will be seen romancing Dhruv Bhandari on the show. Pranali's upcoming show 'Durga' is produced by Leena Gangopadhyay and Saibal Banerjee, the makers of Star Plus' superhit show, 'Jhanak,' that has been ruling the TRP charts off late.

While there has been no official confirmation on the news yet, Pranali's much anticipated return onscreen is surely going to make all her fans happy.

Talking about Dhruv, the actor has been a part of popular shows like 'Tere Sheher Mein,' 'Saat Phere' and more.