Poonam Pandey Cancels Work Trip, Vows To NEVER Shoot In Maldives Amid Row: 'Hoping To Shoot In Lakshadweep'

Amid the ongoing row between India and Maldives, several celebrities expressed their disappointment and stated that they would never visit the otherwise frequented archipelago henceforth, and now actress Poonam Pandey too seems to have joined the bandwagon.

In the late hours of Sunday, Poonam took to her social media handle to share a screenshot of a chat, wherein she can be seen cancelling her work trip to the Maldives.

Sharing the chat, she vowed to never shoot in Maldives ever again, and mentioned that she now hopes to get her shoot done in Lakshadweep.

I love shooting in Maldives but I will never shoot in Maldives again. When I was scheduled to shoot my next shoot in Maldives, I told my team that I will not Fly if this shoot gets stuck in Maldives. Fortunately, they agreed and now hoping to shoot in lakshadweep. #cancelledshoot… pic.twitter.com/nQE73E818A — Poonam Pandey (@iPoonampandey) January 7, 2024

Tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she wrote, "I love shooting in Maldives but I will never shoot in Maldives again. When I was scheduled to shoot my next shoot in Maldives, I told my team that I will not Fly if this shoot gets stuck in Maldives. Fortunately, they agreed and now hoping to shoot in lakshadweep. #cancelledshoot #NationFirst #ExploreIndianIsland @narendramodi."

What is the India-Maldives row?

It all began after Maldivian politicians triggered a controversy by mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Lakshadweep islands and promoting tourism over there.

A minister of the Maldives government tweeted, "The move is great. However, the idea of competing with us is delusional. How can they provide the service we offer? How can they be so clean? The permanent smell in the rooms will be the biggest downfall."

Celebs slam Maldives govt

Post the controversial remarks by Maldivian leaders, several celebs announced their decision to not visit the archipelago anymore and instead, exploring the beaches and islands of their own country.

Came across comments from prominent public figures from Maldives passing hateful and racist comments on Indians. Surprised that they are doing this to a country that sends them the maximum number of tourists.

We are good to our neighbors but

why should we tolerate such… pic.twitter.com/DXRqkQFguN — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 7, 2024

Akshay Kumar was among the first ones to tweet and raise his voice against the "unprovoked hate". "We are good to our neighbors but why should we tolerate such unprovoked hate? I've visited the Maldives many times and always praised it, but dignity first. Let us decide to #ExploreIndianIslands and support our own tourism," he wrote.

This year let’s make 2024 about exploring India and experiencing our culture. There is so much to see and explore across the beaches and the beauty of our country



Chalo India let’s #exploreindianislands



Chalo bharat dekhe — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 8, 2024

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, John Abraham, Shraddha Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, and other actors too encouraged their fans to explore Lakshadweep instead of flying to the Maldives.