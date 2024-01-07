Amid Maldives Row, Akshay Kumar Gets Criticised For Spending New Year 2024 With Twinkle Khanna On Island

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently paid a visit to Lakshadweep, however, it was mocked by Maldivian political leaders, leading to a massive row. Several netizens on social media, including celebrities, joined the call to boycott the Maldives.

Akshay Kumar on Sunday slammed the comments from Maldives minister. and wrote, "Came across comments from prominent public figures from Maldives passing hateful and racist comments on Indians. Surprised that they are doing this to a country that sends them the maximum number of tourists."

"We are good to our neighbors but why should we tolerate such unprovoked hate? I've visited the Maldives many times and always praised it, but dignity first. Let us decide to #ExploreIndianIslands and support our own tourism," the actor concluded.

However, after Kumar's tweet, he was criticised as the actor recently spent his New Year 2024 with Twinkle Khanna and his children.

Member of Rajya Sabha Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote, "I hope PMs visit will lead to real time tourist footfall in Lakshadweep not these FOMO tweets from actors/influencers using stock images of the beautiful island. Especially the Neo convert citizens, who till last week, were chilling in the country they are outraging about today. "

Journalist Rohini Singh tweeted, "You were promoting Indian tourism by vacationing in Maldives last week? Ok then."