Akshay Kumar To Ananya Panday: Bollywood Celebrities Who Recently Visited Maldives

By: Shefali Fernandes | January 07, 2024
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna headed to the Maldives to spend their New Year's 2024 with their family.
Ananya Panday spent her 25th birthday in the Maldives in October 2023 with her boyfriend-actor Aditya Roy Kapur.
Dunki actress Taapsee Pannu jetted off to Maldives
Pooja Hedge celebrated her birthday on the sets of Deva in October 2023 with Shahid Kapoor in Maldives.
Vijay Varma headed to the Maldives to spend some quality time with his ladylove Tamannaah Bhatia.
Parineeti Chopra ditched honeymoon with Raghav Chadha and headed to the Maldives with her girl gang.
Shanaya Kapoor spent her 24th birthday, on November 3rd 2023 in Maldives with her boyfriend Karan Kothari and Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor.
Sonnalli Seygall who married hotelier Ashesh Sajnani on June 7, 2023, travelled to Maldives for her romantic honeymoon.
In November 2023, singer Neha Kakkar headed to the Maldives, where she was seen enjoying her time in a grey swimsuit.
Thanks For Reading!