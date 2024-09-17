 'Police Provided Guard, Gun’: Vivek Oberoi Claims Bollywood 'Powerful People' Sent Underworld Threats & Sabotaged His Career
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Police Provided Guard, Gun’: Vivek Oberoi Claims Bollywood 'Powerful People' Sent Underworld Threats & Sabotaged His Career

'Police Provided Guard, Gun’: Vivek Oberoi Claims Bollywood 'Powerful People' Sent Underworld Threats & Sabotaged His Career

Vivek Oberoi, who was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s web show Indian Police Force, recently, talked about facing struggles due to "powerful people" in Bollywood.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, September 17, 2024, 03:26 PM IST
article-image
Vivek Oberoi Claims Bollywood 'Powerful People' Sent Underworld Threats & Sabotaged His Career | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Vivek Oberoi, who made his acting debut with Ram Gopal Varma's Company in 2002, recently opened up on facing struggles due to 'powerful people' in Bollywood, who tried to sabotage his career. He also disclosed facing underworld threats and enduring public humiliation.

Vivek told ABP that the film industry's intensity was overwhelming. "I faced trolling, public humiliation, and professional sabotage. Projects were snatched away from me after I signed them, and I received threats from the underworld. The police had to provide me with an armed guard and a gun," he added.

Read Also
Vivek Oberoi Claims To Be Victim Of Lobbying In Bollywood: 'Didn't Get Roles, Was Left With Only 2...
article-image

Oberoi stated that the situation became extreme, taking a significant toll on his loved ones, leaving him constantly worried about his family’s safety. "One’s peace of mind can become zero in such situations. I was still ok as I had an armed guard, but what about my mother, sister and father? I was constantly worried about their safety," noted the actor.

Read Also
Vivek Oberoi Recalls Being 'Manipulated Out Of Work & Crushed' In Film Industry: 'It's An Open...
article-image

The Shootout At Lokhandwala actor added, "You get so psyched that it starts affecting your work, how do you concentrate on work and perform? It becomes impossible to focus. So, you start getting into a downward spiral, and things become bad. So, at some point, you have to square the slate and say, 'Enough, now I have to remove this from my system and focus and concentrate…,'" he concluded.

FPJ Shorts
'Thought It Was Radhe Maa': Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Doll Inspired By Ambani's Wedding Look Goes Viral, Netizens React (VIDEO)
'Thought It Was Radhe Maa': Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Doll Inspired By Ambani's Wedding Look Goes Viral, Netizens React (VIDEO)
Anupamaa’s Madalsa Sharma Opens Up On Losing OTT Debut Because Of Show:‘It Is Difficult..’ (Exclusive)
Anupamaa’s Madalsa Sharma Opens Up On Losing OTT Debut Because Of Show:‘It Is Difficult..’ (Exclusive)
'Atishi Has Become CM For Just 3 Months,' Says Delhi Congress Chief Devender Yadav
'Atishi Has Become CM For Just 3 Months,' Says Delhi Congress Chief Devender Yadav
Viral Video: Saree-Clad Woman Grooves To Desi Song At Malaysia's Much-Visited Murugan Statue, Mixed Reactions Surface
Viral Video: Saree-Clad Woman Grooves To Desi Song At Malaysia's Much-Visited Murugan Statue, Mixed Reactions Surface
Read Also
Vivek Oberoi Recalls Attending Sushant Singh Rajput's Funeral, Admits Having Same Thoughts 'About...
article-image

On the work front, Vivek was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s web show Indian Police Force alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty in the lead.

Next, he also has Milap Zaveri's Masti 4, where he will be reuniting with Riteish Deshmukh and, Aftab Shivdasani.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Thought It Was Radhe Maa': Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Doll Inspired By Ambani's Wedding Look Goes...

'Thought It Was Radhe Maa': Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Doll Inspired By Ambani's Wedding Look Goes...

Anupamaa’s Madalsa Sharma Opens Up On Losing OTT Debut Because Of Show:‘It Is Difficult..’...

Anupamaa’s Madalsa Sharma Opens Up On Losing OTT Debut Because Of Show:‘It Is Difficult..’...

Blood Legacy OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Blood Legacy OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Envious OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Envious OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

'Police Provided Guard, Gun’: Vivek Oberoi Claims Bollywood 'Powerful People' Sent Underworld...

'Police Provided Guard, Gun’: Vivek Oberoi Claims Bollywood 'Powerful People' Sent Underworld...