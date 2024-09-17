'Police Provided Guard, Gun’: Vivek Oberoi Claims Bollywood 'Powerful People' Sent Underworld Threats & Sabotaged His Career

Vivek Oberoi Claims Bollywood 'Powerful People' Sent Underworld Threats & Sabotaged His Career | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Vivek Oberoi, who made his acting debut with Ram Gopal Varma's Company in 2002, recently opened up on facing struggles due to 'powerful people' in Bollywood, who tried to sabotage his career. He also disclosed facing underworld threats and enduring public humiliation.

Vivek told ABP that the film industry's intensity was overwhelming. "I faced trolling, public humiliation, and professional sabotage. Projects were snatched away from me after I signed them, and I received threats from the underworld. The police had to provide me with an armed guard and a gun," he added.

Oberoi stated that the situation became extreme, taking a significant toll on his loved ones, leaving him constantly worried about his family’s safety. "One’s peace of mind can become zero in such situations. I was still ok as I had an armed guard, but what about my mother, sister and father? I was constantly worried about their safety," noted the actor.

The Shootout At Lokhandwala actor added, "You get so psyched that it starts affecting your work, how do you concentrate on work and perform? It becomes impossible to focus. So, you start getting into a downward spiral, and things become bad. So, at some point, you have to square the slate and say, 'Enough, now I have to remove this from my system and focus and concentrate…,'" he concluded.

On the work front, Vivek was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s web show Indian Police Force alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty in the lead.

Next, he also has Milap Zaveri's Masti 4, where he will be reuniting with Riteish Deshmukh and, Aftab Shivdasani.