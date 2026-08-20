'Please Come Out Of Hindu-Muslim Mindset': Kangana Ranaut REACTS To Sharmila Tagore's Vande Mataram Remark

Kangana Ranaut REACTS To Sharmila Tagore's Vande Mataram Remarks |

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore addressed the ongoing controversy around the National Song of India, Vande Mataram. She claimed that the song may not comply with the religious beliefs of many people. Kangana Ranaut uploaded the video of Sharmila and said that even though she appreciates her for putting forward her point of view, she was left “shocked” to know how her views could be limiting as an artist.

Kangana wrote a long note on her social media, saying, “I appreciate that Sharmila ji has spoken about her reservation on Vande Mataram, but I am shocked as an artist how can her views on art/poetry can be so limiting and contrived.”

Kangana further explained that in any poetry or song, the words used are metaphors and poets use all kinds of imagination to bring the desirable effect. Sharing her thoughts on Vande Mataram, Kangana added, “Vande Mataram is the spirit of freedom struggle Bankim Chandra ji is compelling the nation to awaken the Shakti within.”

Kangana further questioned how one can reduce such a great piece of art to “mere religious practice.” Talking about what the song says, Kangana added, “Vivekananda famously said I need youth who are made of iron, bones of steel and veins in which runs thunderbolt, he was not giving weather forecast, he was simply demanding shakti to rise.”

Referring to Sharmila, Kangana requested, “Please come out of Hindu Muslim mindset even if we believe in one God.” Giving the example, Kangana claimed that even doctors call power Shakti, therefore asking everyone to embrace each other.

In the end, Kangana clarified that she has no beef with Sharmila but was simply putting forward her point of view. Kangana ended her long note by saying, “I absolutely love you and don't mind a crushing hug like you always give me.”

The current Vande Mataram controversy centres on whether the full song or only its first two stanzas should be sung at public/party events. The later stanzas contain references to Hindu deities, which has raised concerns among some people from monotheistic faiths.