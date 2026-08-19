'Don't Day Dream About My Jawani...': Kangana Ranaut Slams Baba Ramdev Over His Remarks On Her 'Character'

Kangana Ranaut Slams Baba Ramdev | Instagram

In an interview, Yoga guru and businessman Baba Ramdev had criticised actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut over her 'gutter generation' remake for Gen Z. Now, on Wednesday, the Queen actress took to her Instagram story to slam Baba Ramdev.

She shared a note, which read, "Baba ji don't day dream about my jawani or bedroom, one can only assume based on rumours and gossip at least mujhe kabhi supreme court se fatkar nahi lagi for false/fraud medical efficacy claims based on hard facts not some gossip or assumptions, so don't give me character lessons, tumse toh bahut zayada behtar hai mera character no fraud detected here (sic)." Check out the post below...

What Baba Ramdev Saif About Kangana Ranaut

During an interview with TV9, when he was asked about Kangana's 'gutter generation' statement, Baba Ramdev said, “Unka bachpan kaisa raha hai? Unki jawaani kaisi rahi hai? Unke pehle ke kaarname kaise rahe hai? Main aise logon ke baare mein baat nahi karna chahta. Aise kisi bhi desh ke jawaanon ko gutter bolna bigde hue dimag ki nishaani hai. Galat baat hai (What was her childhood like? What was her youth like? What were her past accomplishments? I don't want to talk about such people. Calling the youth of any country 'gutter' is a sign of a distorted mind. It's wrong.). The people of her party should take note of this.”