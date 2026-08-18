'Protested Against 26/11 Violence, Nirbhaya Brutality...': Kangana Ranaut Backs Isha Koppikar's 'Andhbhakt' Remark

Kangana Ranaut Recalls Protesting Against Teacher Who 'Used To Hit Children' While Backing Isha Koppikar's 'Andhbhakt' Remark |

Bollywood actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has once again voiced her opinion on social media, this time backing actress Isha Koppikar's "I am proud to be an andh bhakt" remark. While resharing Isha's video, Kangana listed several instances from her own life, including standing up against a teacher who allegedly hit children and supporting her family by helping uplift their standard of living.

Kangana praised Isha in her post, writing, "Wow!! Well explained as for me..." She then listed several instances from her life, beginning with, "In high school protested against a teacher who used to hit children in head with a stick during assembly." By sharing the example, Kangana recalled how she had spoken up against what she considered unfair treatment of children even during her school years.

Kangana further mentioned protesting against the 26/11 terror attacks and the Nirbhaya rape case, highlighting these as instances when she had spoken out against violence and injustice. She then wrote, "Never blamed parents for any limitation that may have come my way, instead uplifted whole family to the same standard of life that I earned for myself."

The actress also addressed being labelled a "bhakt" by people, explaining that she sees the term differently. She said that she loves her country, its people and the life she has been given. Kangana concluded her note by writing, "Identifies being a bhakt of almost anyone who I meet. I love my country, I love my people, I simple love my life."

Isha Koppikar recently responded to being labelled an "andhbhakt", saying she is willing to embrace the term if it means loving and believing in India. She clarified that her "bhakti" is "not for any political party, but for my country, for my India", while stressing that she can still question the government and disagree with its policies. Isha also urged people to focus on what they can contribute to the country, concluding, "I am Indian, I love my India, I believe in my India. Not blindly, but proudly, passionately, and unapologetically."