'Placing My Bet On You Being Eliminated Day 1': Mom-To-Be Samantha Ruth Prabhu Jokes About Chinmayi's Traitors' Telugu Entry

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reacts to Chinmayi’s Traitors Telugu Entry | Photo Via Instagram

Mom-to-be Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacted to singer Chinmayi Sripada’s confirmation as a contestant on The Traitors Telugu, hosted by actor Teja Sajja in his reality-show hosting debut. The Telugu edition is set to premiere on October 15 and features 20 celebrities competing in the reality series.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reacts To Chinmayi’s Traitors Telugu Entry

Ahead of the premiere, Samantha took to her Instagram Stories and shared a hilarious reaction to Chinmayi’s participation. Tagging the singer, she wrote, "Whattttt. Okay, I’m placing my bet on you being eliminated Day 1 to @chinmayisripaada."

Chinmayi responded to her close friend’s playful prediction, writing, "Hahahaha paapa I love you."

The Traitors Telugu Contestants

The Traitors Telugu also features Harsha Vardhan, Pragathi Mahavadi, Shreedevi Chowdary, Nikhil Vijayendra Simha, Vidyu Raman, Vishnu Oi, Shravya Varma, Dr Meghanath Reddy, Mouneesha Chowdary, Sweekar Agasthi, Ashika Padukone, Varsha D'Souza, Pranav aka Abhinavakavi, SS Vardhan, Rahat Achanta, Gaurav Sunil, Sai Ronak, Puppala Dhanunjaya and Phalguni Bangera.

When, Where To Watch The Traitors Telugu

The show will stream exclusively on Prime Video in Telugu with English subtitles. The 10-episode season will release new episodes every Thursday at 12 PM.

The winner of The Traitors Telugu will take home a prize of up to Rs 1 crore.

About The Traitors

The reality show is based on the Dutch series De Verraders, which has been adapted in several countries.

Prime Video India previously launched the Hindi version of The Traitors, with filmmaker and television personality Karan Johar serving as the host. The Telugu edition marks another regional adaptation of the popular reality format, with Teja Sajja taking over hosting duties.