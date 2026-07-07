Video: Chinmayi Sripaada Alleges Netizen Wished Death Upon Her 3-Year-Old Son, Says Online Abuse Made Husband Rahul Ravindran Quit X

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada spoke out about the online abuse faced by her family, claiming that a social media user wished death upon her three-year-old son. In a seven-minute video shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), she said the incident became the breaking point for her husband, filmmaker and actor Rahul Ravindran, who decided to leave the platform.

Chinmayi said she has faced online harassment for years because of her advocacy for survivors of sexual assault. According to her, the abuse has continued over the years, but the attacks became especially disturbing when her children were dragged into the controversy.

Speaking about the incident, she claimed that a user not only wished death upon her son but also encouraged others to do the same.

"Rahul's tolerance, however, hit a breaking point the moment he saw this particular tweet, which said he is going to pray for the death of my son. And he was calling more people to his bhajana mandali to wish for the death of my son. This was only because they were not able to control their emotions or their anger," she claimed.

Chinmayi further said Rahul became a target because of his views on gender-related issues. She explained that the backlash eventually extended to their children, prompting him to quit X.

"One cannot take a few stray cases of murder that women have been doing on men as a gender oppression or a gender related case. And yes, all hell broke loose, and the continuous abuse and assault on our children started. So he decided to delete the app. I'm still here," she added.

The singer also spoke about issues such as rape culture, misogyny, sexual harassment and online hate during the video. She alleged that abusive behaviour has become increasingly common in some online spaces and said the recent incident crossed every limit.

Ending the video, Chinmayi reacted to those who, she alleged, targeted her children, Sharvas and Driptah. "If you ever abuse my children, I'm going to wish nothing but horror, a very long life and a horrific life at that," she said before signing off.

On the professional front, Chinmayi recently dubbed for Trisha Krishnan's character in Karuppu.