'Girl Can Die At The In-Laws': Singer Chinmayi Sripada's Explosive Tweet On Twisha Sharma's Dowry Death Sparks Debate On Kanya Daan

Singer Chinmayi Sripada's Explosive Tweet On Twisha Sharma's Dowry Death Sparks Debate On Kanya Daan |

Chinmayi Sripada took to social media to speak out against the deaths of Twisha Sharma and Deepika Nagar. Calling out Indian parents for treating daughters like a "commodity," the singer questioned the societal mindset surrounding marriage and kanya daan.

Chinmayi tweeted, "Twisha's death is proof that many Indian parents think their daughter is a commodity that is delivered to the in-laws and has no return policy." She further questioned, "The girl can die at the In-laws. That is only honorable after Kanya Daan. Ok?"

Twisha's death is proof that many Indian parents think their daughter is a commodity that is delivered to the in-laws and has no return policy.

The girl can die at the In-laws. That is only honorable after Kanya Daan. Ok? — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) May 19, 2026

Not just Chinmayi, several other celebrities also reacted to the alleged dowry death cases. Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram and wrote, "So many tragic news about married young women comes up every day, many of these young educated ladies even beg their parents to help them out of suffocating situations before tragedies strike them, but Indian society is notorious for abandoning daughters once they are married." The actress further advised young women to prioritise their careers rather than centre their lives on men.

Khushboo Patani, sister of actress Disha Patani, also reacted to the cases on Instagram. Sharing her thoughts, she wrote, "Dahez ki aag mein jalti har beti ki khabar ek sawal chor jati hai, kya sach mein shaadi itni zaruri thi? (Every news of a daughter burning in the fire of dowry leaves behind one question, was marriage really so necessary?)"

Twisha Sharma, a Noida resident and former actress, was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal on May 12, just a few months after her marriage. Her family alleged that she faced mental harassment and dowry-related abuse from her husband and in-laws, and later demanded a second postmortem citing suspicious injuries on her body. Meanwhile, 24-year-old Deepika Nagar died after allegedly falling from the third floor of her in-laws’ house in Greater Noida around 14 months after her wedding. While her in-laws reportedly claimed it was suicide or an accident, Deepika’s family accused them of harassing her over dowry demands, including a Fortuner car and cash.