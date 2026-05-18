Twisha Sharma Death Case: CCTV Shows Final Moments Before Bhopal Woman's Alleged Suicide | IANS

A video circulating on social media shows Twisha Sharma at her marital home in Bhopal climbing the staircase to reach a room shortly before her death. The clip also captures three men carrying her body down the stairs to a lower floor. Twisha’s mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, is also seen in the video.

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The footage was reportedly recorded on May 5 at around 8 am.

Twisha Sharma, the wife of Samarth Singh and daughter-in-law of retired judge Giribala Singh, lived in the Bag Mugalia Extension area under Katara Hills in Bhopal.

She allegedly died by suicide after hanging herself from the terrace of her residence on the night of May 12.

Her family has alleged that ever since her marriage on December 12, 2025, she had been subjected to mental and physical harassment by her husband and mother-in-law.

The family has accused her in-laws of murder and has called for a fair and thorough investigation into the case.

Twisha Sharma’s final messages have also surfaced online, revealing indications of anxiety, emotional turmoil, and a feeling of being “trapped” in the days leading up to her death.

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In a message to her friend Minakshi on Instagram, Twisha wrote, “I am trapped, bro. Bas tu mat phasna,” roughly translating to, “Just don’t get yourself trapped.” She further added, “Can’t talk much. I’ll call when the time is right.”

Responding to her, Minakshi wrote, “I am worried about you, Tuktuk. I love you. I love you so much. I am with you.”