Twisha Sharma Death Case: Mother-In-Law Claims She Was ‘Addicted To Drugs’

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In a new twist in the death of the 31-year-old Noida woman who was found dead at her marital home in Bhopal, her mother-in-law Giribala Singh, a retired judge, has claimed that Twisha was addicted to drugs and had frequent mood swings.

These remarks by Singh, comes against the backdrop of allegations of harassment and murder levelled against her and her son by the family of the deceased.

Singh made the allegations in a bail plea. According to the application, Twisha was allegedly addicted to drugs and would experience trembling in her hands whenever she did not receive them.

The plea further claimed that she had “easy access” to narcotic substances while staying in Noida, according to News18.

She alleged in the application that Twisha’s behaviour changed after she became pregnant and claimed she had gone missing between April 17 and April 18. It further stated that after returning from Noida on April 30, she allegedly consumed a “heavy quantity of marijuana”.

Claims of abortion due to drug overdose

The plea alleged that Twisha had earlier undergone an abortion due to a drug overdose. It also stated that she was undergoing psychiatric treatment in Bhopal and that her in-laws had been arranging her medical care.

On the other hand, Twisha’s family continues to insist that she was being harassed and wanted to leave her marital home.

Her family has also alleged that she faced pressure over her pregnancy and abortion. The post-mortem report reportedly noted multiple ante-mortem injuries on her body apart from ligature marks.

Last message surfaces

Twisha Sharma's last messages have also surfaced, pointing to signs of anxiety, emotional distress and a sense of being “trapped” in the days before her death.

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“I am trapped, bro. Bas tu mat phasna,” which roughly translates to, “Just don’t get yourself trapped.” “Can’t talk much. I’ll call when the time is right,” Twisha wrote to her friend Minakshi on Instagram.

“I am worried about you, Tuktuk. I love you. I love you so much. I am with you,” read Minakshi’s reply.