Twisha Sharma Case: Family Protests Outside CM Residence In Bhopal, Demands AIIMS Delhi Postmortem |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Family members of Twisha Sharma, daughter-in-law of retired judge Giribala Singh, staged a protest outside the Chief Minister’s residence in Bhopal on Sunday in connection with her alleged suicide case.

The protest began around 12:30 pm, with the family demanding a meeting with the Chief Minister.

Standing near the main gate of the CM residence, they appealed for justice and requested that Twisha’s postmortem be conducted at AIIMS Delhi.

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: A 31-year-old woman, Twisha Sharma, was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Bhopal, with her family alleging dowry harassment and murder by her lawyer husband and retired judge mother-in-law, while seeking justice and opposing anticipatory bail pic.twitter.com/tnhNVcdcHe — IANS (@ians_india) May 17, 2026

Officials at the Chief Minister’s residence assured the family that their complaint would be forwarded to the CM, but the protesters insisted on meeting him personally.

Police officials from Shyamla Hills police station, including senior officers, remained at the spot and tried to calm the family members.

The family alleged that people connected to Twisha’s in-laws are posted at AIIMS Bhopal, due to which they do not trust the local investigation.

#WATCH | Bhopal, MP | ACP Rajneesh Kashyap says, "A case has been registered at the Katara Hills PS of the death of a newlywed woman, Twisha Sharma. Based on the statements provided by the deceased's family members, as well as the documents and evidence submitted, a prima facie… pic.twitter.com/SHXdWNUoCz — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2026

According to the short postmortem report, the cause of death was hanging, but the family claimed multiple injuries were found on her body.

The family also refused to hand over the body to the in-laws after they demanded it.

Twisha Sharma, wife of Samarth Singh and daughter-in-law of retired judge Giribala Singh, lived in Bag Mugalia Extension under Katara Hills area.

She allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself from the terrace on the night of May 12.

Her family alleged that since her marriage on December 12, 2025, she had been facing mental and physical harassment by her husband and mother-in-law.

They have accused the in-laws of murder and demanded a fair investigation into the case.