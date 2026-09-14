‘I May Not Understand The Meaning...’: Mom-To-Be Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Baby Shower PICS Capture Husband Raj Nidimoru’s Sweet Gesture

Mom-To-Be Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Baby Shower Pics Capture Raj Nidimoru’s Sweet Gesture |

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s baby shower pictures have been winning hearts on the internet. The visuals show the actress seated as family members perform traditional rituals and shower her with flowers and petals. Women dressed in colourful sarees surround her, while the décor featuring banana leaves, marigolds and jasmine garlands adds to the distinctly South Indian setting.

Husband Raj Nidimoru, was also seen by her side during the intimate ceremony. Dressed in a black shirt and white trousers, Raj can be seen admiring Samantha. In one picture, he stands beside her and gently holds her chin as she smiles for the camera.

After being showered with flower petals, Samantha changed into a traditional South Indian golden-hued silk saree. She completed her look with long gajras in her hair, traditional jewellery and a radiant smile. In another picture, she is seen seated at the centre of a rangoli, surrounded by lit diyas, adding a serene touch to the ceremony.

Samantha also shared a heartfelt note explaining the spiritual significance of the ceremony. She wrote that she has “always had a deep respect for our traditions” and gradually understood the meaning behind each mantra, offering and ritual as the priest explained them.

She described Kalaa Aavarana (Sri Kalpam) as a specialised Srividya ritual that honours the 94 kalas of Devi through the seven chakras of the mother-to-be. What moved her most was the way the ritual honours the mother as Devi herself, blessing both her and the life growing within her.

Samantha further explained the significance of the Sri Chakra Yantram and Devi Khadgamaala recitation, which are believed to invoke protection and blessings for the mother and child and create a sacred samskaara for the baby even before birth.

Reflecting on the experience, Samantha wrote, “There was something incredibly powerful about sitting there,” adding that she went in “knowing almost nothing about the ceremony” but came away feeling “deeply blessed.”