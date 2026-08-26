Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares BTS Pregnancy Workout Video | Instagram/ Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Mom-To-Be Samantha Ruth Prabhu has once again given fans a glimpse of her fitness routine, sharing a behind-the-scenes workout video that highlights her approach to strength training. The actress has shared multiple videos and photos of her strength training and overall workouts during her pregnancy. She shared glimpses of her pregnancy behind-the-scenes videos on her Instagram handle on Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026.

In the Instagram post, the actress can be seen performing deadlifts with weights at a gym, accompanied by a message about knowing when to push and when to listen to the body.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares BTS pregnancy workout

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is known for her leading work in Telugu and Tamil cinema, shared her strength training workouts during pregnancy. She also shared the lessons the actress learned from her workout experience.

One video features Samantha lifting a barbell while the text on the clip reads, “When you stop at 70 percent of your max.” In her caption, she added a disclaimer, explaining that she has been strength training for years and has considerable experience with the workout.

Fitness approach and body awareness

Samantha further spoke about how her approach to fitness has evolved, emphasising that training is not always about pushing oneself to the limit. “Training is less about pushing harder and more about listening better,” she wrote, highlighting the importance of understanding one’s body while exercising.

Samantha’s message focused on experience, body awareness and knowing when to stop. Strength training can offer several benefits, including improved muscle strength, endurance and overall physical fitness. However, workout intensity and exercises should always be adapted to an individual’s experience and fitness level.

Through her latest post, Samantha shares a more mindful approach to fitness, one that focuses not just on lifting heavier or training harder, but also on recognising the body’s limits and responding to them.

Importance of listening to body

Strength training is important for both male and female because it's not just builds muscle but also protect your bones and boosts your metabolism to keep your body healthy and functional. When people do workout and strength training, pushing harder is more about exceeding the limit which is good but at the same time giving your body what it needs is more important and that can be done by listening to it because listening to your body prevents injuries and burnout. You need intense effort for growth, but you also need rest and smart adjustments when you feel pain or extreme fatigue. That is what Samantha Ruth Prabhu's approach of fitness and mindfulness.