Pishachini actor Harsh Rajput: 'I had signed the contract for a show but I was replaced'

Pic: Instagram/Harsh Rajput

In a career spanning almost two decades, Harsh Rajput has made a splash on TV with his roles in different television shows. Though he is more notably known for his turn as Ansh Rathod in the fantasy drama Nazar. Currently, the actor is winning audiences’ hearts as Rakshit, aka Rocky, in the ongoing show Pishachini on Colors TV.

Talking about his journey, Harsh says, “This journey of a good 18 years has been quite fantastic. It has had its share of ups and downs. If you give the industry 14 to 15 years of your life, it is bound to pay you back in the end. That has been the case with me as well. I have now started to earn the respect that I have been working towards my entire life. It has been a satisfying, grateful, and soul-searching journey.”

But, for Harsh, becoming an actor wasn’t his dream. “It was my mother’s dream,” he shares. “She always dreamt that her son would become an actor. During childhood, I was a part of all cultural activities in my school like acting, orchestra, western dancing, and even classical dancing. So, theatrical life has attracted me since the beginning and somewhere along the line, my mother’s vision became my own as well.”

So, if not an actor, what would Harsh have been? “To be honest, I never gave it a thought. I have only ever known this line of work and never thought about any other career. I am good at acting and I don’t think I would be that good at any other thing.”

The journey towards stardom wasn’t easy for Harsh. The actor faced several roadblocks. “The beginnings are always difficult and I have had my share of struggles. It was difficult to know about the auditions and where they were being held. After a lot of effort, if you reached there, you would come to know that they were trying to look for other age groups or roles not suitable for you. So, we never received proper information about auditions and would end up wasting a lot of time and energy. Nonetheless, these experiences teach you a lot and come in handy later in life,” Harsh avers.

Sharing a memorable event from his initial days of struggle, Harsh says, “There was one time when I had signed the contract for the show but after three-four months of no action, when I approached them, I was told I was replaced. I have many such instances of struggle. I have been rejected and disappointed, but I never gave up.”

There are a lot of things in the pipeline for Harsh. However, the actor says he’ll talk about them when the time is right. “Talks are on, on many fronts. But, I will not be able to share it with you right now. I am just waiting for things to finalise and get to me before I can disclose any details,” he signs off.