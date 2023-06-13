Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyag Tandav Actor Tarun Khanna On Bollywood Films Flopping: Ghatiya Films Banate Hai...

Tarun Khanna |

TV actor Tarun Khanna will soon be seen as Indradev in Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyag Tandav. It will premiere on Colors TV on June 19. The Free Press Journal caught up with him for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

The celestial powers are attracting you. Your comment?

Exactly, unless there is a call from the almighty God, nothing will come to you. I have done so many roles only because unka ashirwad mujh par hai. In 2014, I played the character of Ravana. I got to do Mahadev many times since I had asked that from God. But doing it continuously I reached a saturation point. When I was offered Indra’s character, I was of the opinion that it is a negative character. But when I was made to understand the way he was to be presented I took it as a challenge. I have tried to give my best so let’s hope for the best output.

Are you very religious?

Ji ab ho gaya hoon… pehle nahin tha. As you move ahead in your life, it challenges you so you have to get self motivated and take some power from somewhere or the other. Slowly and gradually you learn so many things. I was more into doing these kinds of shows therefore I started reading more about mythology.

Apart from doing mythological shows, do you not like to do something different?

I did a film titled Dishoom (2016). I am doing a very big OTT show which is the second season of that show. I am doing a web series with Urmila Matondkar but can’t reveal much.

What do you enjoy more working in TV or films?

For me, it’s a medium. I look for a powerful role. Everyday you should feel motivated to go to work.

How heavy are your accessories and how do you carry them off?

It takes me about 80 minutes to get into this character’s look. As an actor you need to have patience. That is the most important accessory for an actor and the rest follows.

Taking time to get into this kind of look you may have realised about the pains a lady might be going through while dressing up?

Ladies ke liye respect bahut badh jati hai. The makeup and costume takes three hours for them so now I realise their pain. They have to be so alert. We boys can wear any dress.

In this you are playing Lord Indra. Will we see you pouring rain?

Not rain, but it has more of weapons as there is a lot of warfare. In every religion, there is a concept of heaven and he is the king. Everyone plans to overthrow him and take his position. Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh are always standing for his help.

Lastly, what is your opinion on films not doing well?

Ghatiya film banate hai toh kaise chalegi? Any film that entertains the public will do well in theatres.