Dharavi Bank Fame Sandhya Shetty's Shocking Revelation: When I Did Priyadarshan’s Film Corona Papers, I Realised...

Sandhya Shetty | Pic: Instagram/sandhyashetty1

Sandhya Shetty is known for her work in Dharavi Bank and Corona Papers. The Free Press Journal caught up with her for an exclusive tête-à-tête. Excerpts:

Tell us about your acting journey so far.

In the past I have done a few films. Dharavi Bank was my OTT debut for a Hindi web series. I did get an award and I couldn’t have asked for more. Even my Malayalam debut Corona Papers was with director Priyadarshan. It was a 45-day shoot and after every shoot, I was learning a lot. These 45 days were like tapasya days for me. Before casting me he told me, ‘Sandhya I trust you for this’. He wanted me to perform with all honesty. I love my work so I will always take the longer route to achieve it through hard work.

You have bagged commonwealth awards and made Indians proud and also got awards through working in front of the cameras. What do awards mean to you?

To begin with I got in the Army and acting was predestined. I got a chance within that universe to be in another universe. I think it was another calling that from here also I can make my country proud. In 2015 I got that medal and I can’t express my excitement. Also working in the glitz and glamour world it is different. But at the end of the day, in every setup there is a system. The difference I find in the discipline part of it changes. In fact Bollywood is so different from the South.

Go on…

When I did Priyan’s film I realised that in the South you have to be on time and there is no two timing. We all thrive for appreciation and awards are the way of telling you that you did well and keep doing so. It’s very important for an artiste to get that appreciation.

Are you doing any films in Telugu?

I haven’t done a Telugu film but wish to do all kinds of films from all the regions. I love languages. I know Marathi well. For me as an actor there is always focus on performance but language will happen there.

So what scripts have you read recently?

Right now, it has been just two days since I read another Malayalam script, I think the response from Malayalam audiences is driving me towards this section of people. I love Malayalam cinema. I love other South regional films. It is slow and progressive as I want to pick up good films so I am able to entertain my audiences. They are very talented and it's fun working over there as they respect your talent.

Have you signed a three film deal with Priyan?

No not yet. It was a natural progression. It went on to a very typical process of their team. I went through the whole grind of meetings and talking, etc. They were looking for somebody very strong and tall and who had a martial arts background would be a bonus. I suited it perfectly. I am a black belt. I had a little bit of experience with the army. I am tall so all prerequisites well suited their demands.

What are your forthcoming projects?

I am shooting lots of brands right now and various shows and appearances are opening. I am adding value to my work and in the bargain making money as well. Money is a by-product. People don’t even get to showcase their talent but I got to showcase my talent on the screen. The universe gave the role in Priyan’s film to me in my lap. It was a dream role for me. I have a Malayalam film. The team is experienced but the director is new. Next I have a Hindi series.