It’s personal: My life, my rules!

A book with empty pages is what we are born as. Born without a name, we leave the world with a name, yet still without...

My life has rules, but yet no rules... and that's the beauty of it all. A discipline in chaos which is beautifully woven into unfolding of the universal secrets.

Born into a South Indian family which is pretty conservative and conventional, what I made of my life is proof that one can get influenced, one can be guided, one can imbibe... but at the end, a free-spirited soul does what the heart says.

From childhood till date, I embraced pretty much all of it with great passion. My life in school and college was like a free bird - innocent and totally carefree. The real world stirred the good, bad and ugly in me; and I made some strong choices which made me what I am today.

Being a model, actor, speaker and a karateka has truly helped me play multiple roles and enjoy it all! Middle class values and a strong foundation - built by my parents - is the essence of my true character.

As a school kid, I was very curious and wanted to explore all aspects of life... till date, this curiosity stays on. Whether it was participating in sports, cultural activities or just doing something out of the box, I would always be the first in line.

My experience in the world of the NCC Army Wing, which later took me on my first international trip as a young Indian ambassador to Canada, changed my life forever. My myopic view suddenly had a worldview... which was like an endless ocean.

My journey into the fashion and acting worlds opened me up to a strong feminine energy and the glamour touched me deeply... strutting into the world with a lot of pride and oomph! A newfound sexuality gave me wings to explore the unknown innocent within me. From walking into the world of Femina Miss India to moving into the glitz and glamour of working with National Award-winning director Priyadarshan, it has all been just so intense.

I have made strong choices of living alone, choosing not to marry, juggling between multiple careers and speaking my mind very strongly. And the most important choice I’ve made is of being true to myself and the people around me. From being a bold runway model to an elegant motivational speaker, I have never shied away from the roles that I play; I own every bit of my actions!

My journey as a karateka for 19 years has been an extremely intense one - from winning multiple State and National Championships, to bagging the Commonwealth Karate Gold Medal in 2015. Over the years, I have suffered multiple injuries... yet, I have invested emotionally and physically in this discipline totally. Somewhere, it makes me hugely proud of myself.

My family and my friends are my world, and I guard every bit of it with great care. I invest a huge amount of love, emotions and trust in all my relationships. The world of modelling and acting can be overwhelming, if one is not aware of what separates the reel from the real...

One can make bold choices, but to stand by them and succeed is not easy. The pressures of society, the hawk eyes always judging and the media crucifixion brings on insane insecurities. But one has to lead by example and not succumb to pressure.

My graduation in English Literature always helped me with clear communication and a strong sense of language expression - verbally and otherwise.

The discipline of NCC and karate inculcated a sense of integrity and a never-give-up attitude towards life. I love to defy the conventional ways of living... why be in a square box when the world is round and there is so much to do in-between all of it?!

I love to travel to different countries, meet new people and understand how the human mind works. I love the organic way of living, experiencing the hills of Himachal, the sea in Goa and the land of the warriors, Karnataka. I want to try everything and choose what’s best for me.

The rules of good, bad and ugly can blur and be different for everybody, so I try to judge as less as possible. My spiritual journey is my own, and the rules of this journey are purely my instinct and inner voice... which resonate with the universal energies.

I joke about me being a fallen angel who is in search of resurrection, and wanting to become one with the energy that is infinite. We all have our own journey and we all set rules. And what we make of that journey is not just by following those rules, but also by breaking those rules!

With rules, without rules... who cares as long as one is happy and one lives joyfully?! Everything that happens between birth and death is something to be experienced with spontaneity and great passion!

