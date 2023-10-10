 PHOTOS: Neha Dhupia Is 'Over The Moon' As She Announces OTT Debut Based On Mental Health
On World Mental Health Day, Neha Dhupia announced a family drama series based on mental health.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 10, 2023, 06:46 PM IST
On World Mental Health Day, actress Neha Dhupia took to her social media handle to share the script of her upcoming project, which will be centered around mental health.

In her caption, she wrote, "To new beginnings … i am over the moon to be associating myself with my first ott project as an actor ( I know , been a while :) … ) and what a great day it is to share this … on #worldmentalhealthday … what I hold in my hands is a family drama that deals with mental health. . . Just us , Trying to make a difference thru the stories we tell."

In a statement, Neha talked about the significance of discussing mental health and said, "At this crucial juncture, it is imperative that we address this issue through the narratives we present. Our aim is to effect positive change, and I assure you that this project will stimulate greater dialogue surrounding mental health. I am genuinely thrilled to be part of this endeavour." 

Meanwhile, Neha's untitled project promises to be a compelling journey that explores the intricacies of mental health conditions, offering viewers a nuanced perspective on the challenges faced by those affected. The cast is not yet revealed.

