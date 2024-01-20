PHOTO: Pakistani Actress Sana Javed Changes Name After Tying The Knot With Cricketer Shoaib Malik

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik tied the knot with actress Sana Javed. He was earlier married to Sania Mirza. The cricketer took to social media on Saturday to share photos with his wife from their wedding ceremony and captioned it: "And We created you in pairs."

Check out Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed's wedding photos:

Post-wedding with Shoaib, Sana changed her surname on her Instagram to 'Sana Shoaib Malik'.

Take a look:

Photo Via Instagram

Sana was earlier married to Pakistani actor and singer-songwriter Umair Jaswal in 2020. The duo tied the knot in an intimate nikah ceremony, however, they started living separately and got divorced in 2023.

Meanwhile, the rumours about Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed's dating began in 2023 after the cricketer wished Javed on her birthday last year. "Happy Birthday Buddy," he wrote.

After Shoaib Malik's second wedding, Sania Mirza's family member told PTI that "it was a khula." In Islam, it means that it is the right of a woman to divorce and that it means separation from her husband.

Before Sania, Shoaib was also married to Ayesha Siddiqui, a teacher by profession. However, the duo got divorced in 2010.

Shoaib and Sania got married in 2010 in a traditional Muslim ceremony, followed by a Walima ceremony in Pakistan. They also have a son, Izhan Mirza Malik.