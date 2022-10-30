e-Paper Get App
Photo of Rahul Gandhi holding Telugu actress Poonam Kaur's hand during Bharat Jodo Yatra goes viral; latter responds

Rahul was joined by Poonam Kaur and students of the Osmania University as he resumed Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 30, 2022, 01:35 PM IST
article-image
Poonam Kaur and Rahul Gandhi | Twitter
As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi continues his Bharat Jodo Yatra, photos of him holding the hand of actress Poonam Kaur have gone viral on the internet, with BJP supporters trolling him for the same.

It all started after BJP worker Priti Gandhi shared the viral photo and wrote, "Following the footsteps of his great grand father!!", with a laughing emoticon.

Poonam then took to her Twitter handle to share what actually transpired when the photo was clicked, while also slamming Priti for her remarks.

She tweeted, "This is absolutely demeaning of you, remember prime minister spoke about #narishakti - I almost slipped and toppled that’s how sir held my hand."

For the unversed, Rahul was joined by Poonam Kaur and students of the Osmania University as he resumed his pan-India Bharat Jodo Yatra from Dharmapur in Mahabubnagar town in Telangana on Saturday.

The yatra kicked off at around 6.30 am with a number of party leaders joining Gandhi.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra commenced on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.

Gandhi completed the marathon walk in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, before beginning the Telangana leg of the yatra last week.

