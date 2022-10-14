Watch: Girl breaks security barrier and kisses Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka

Rahul Gandhi with Meva Andreleo during Bharat Jodo Yatra. | Instagram/miva_andreleo

Congress general secretary Rahul Gandhi was in the news today, not for political reasons but for a kiss. A girl, Miva Andreleo, breaching Gandhi’s security, kissed him during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka. The video is going viral and grabbed the attention of netizens. Rahul Gandhi started his Bharat Jodo Yatra on September 7 in Tamil Nadu.

Gandhi crossed Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka during his 37-day event to walk through the nation. On Friday, when Gandhi was in Karnataka, he was kissed by a young girl. The video is viral on all social media handles and is getting a huge response throughout.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Gandhi was kissed by a woman. He received his first kiss during his pole campaign in Assam's Jorhat district on February 27, 2014.

Later, the congress general secretary got a Valentine's Day surprise when a woman kissed her on the stage at Valsad on February 14, 2019. The senior Congress leader was also kissed by a man in his Loksabha constituency in Wayand on August 27, 2019. And today was one more addition to his list of kisses!

Meanwhile, the Bharat Jodo Yatra has passed through Karnataka and is now in Andhra Pradesh. The state will go through Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhyapradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Punjab by January 10.