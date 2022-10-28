e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWatch: Rahul Gandhi plays Dhol during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana

Watch: Rahul Gandhi plays Dhol during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana

On the 50th day of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi was seen interacting with farmers and playing Dhol with local artists from Telangana. The footage from Makhtal in Narayanpet district of the state has gone viral on social media

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 28, 2022, 01:58 PM IST
article-image
Watch: Rahul Gandhi plays Dhol during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana | Twitter
Follow us on

Rahul Gandhi, who is currently carrying out the Bharat Jodo Yatra was spotted engaging with crowd when he reached Telangana. On the 50th day of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi was seen interacting with farmers and playing Dhol with local artists from Telangana. The footage from Makhtal in Narayanpet district of the state has gone viral on social media.

Watch:

The Yatra has stretched over a thousand kilometres across India. Starting from Kanyakumari on September 7th, it will cover over 3,570 km. This yatra will be a 150-day non-stop march covering 12 states and two union territories across India.

For the slogans, various songs and poetries have been used, such as, "Mile Kadam, Jude Vatan", "Mehengai Se Nata Todo, Mil Kar Bharat Jodo", "Berozagari Ka Jaal Todo, Bharat Jodo" and others.

This is not the first time the Congress leader is seen playing a Dhol. In 2019, he inaugurated a three-day National Tribal Dance Festival in Raipur where he was seen enjoying and playing the Dhol.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: India plays audio tape of top Pakistani terrorist commander Sajid Mir - 26/11 mastermind at...

WATCH: India plays audio tape of top Pakistani terrorist commander Sajid Mir - 26/11 mastermind at...

On Camera: Man tied to pole and beaten for stealing cotton in Madhya Pradesh

On Camera: Man tied to pole and beaten for stealing cotton in Madhya Pradesh

MP: Namibian experts raise concerns over fencing facilities in MP national park for African Cheetahs

MP: Namibian experts raise concerns over fencing facilities in MP national park for African Cheetahs

BHU PG Admissions 2022: Last date to register postponed; here's how to apply at bhuonline.in

BHU PG Admissions 2022: Last date to register postponed; here's how to apply at bhuonline.in

Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2022: Registration deadline postponed to October 29

Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2022: Registration deadline postponed to October 29