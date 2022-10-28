Watch: Rahul Gandhi plays Dhol during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana | Twitter

Rahul Gandhi, who is currently carrying out the Bharat Jodo Yatra was spotted engaging with crowd when he reached Telangana. On the 50th day of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi was seen interacting with farmers and playing Dhol with local artists from Telangana. The footage from Makhtal in Narayanpet district of the state has gone viral on social media.

The Yatra has stretched over a thousand kilometres across India. Starting from Kanyakumari on September 7th, it will cover over 3,570 km. This yatra will be a 150-day non-stop march covering 12 states and two union territories across India.

For the slogans, various songs and poetries have been used, such as, "Mile Kadam, Jude Vatan", "Mehengai Se Nata Todo, Mil Kar Bharat Jodo", "Berozagari Ka Jaal Todo, Bharat Jodo" and others.

This is not the first time the Congress leader is seen playing a Dhol. In 2019, he inaugurated a three-day National Tribal Dance Festival in Raipur where he was seen enjoying and playing the Dhol.

#WATCH Chhattisgarh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi takes part in a traditional dance at the inauguration of Rashtriya Adivasi Nritya Mahotsav in Raipur. pic.twitter.com/HpUvo4khGY — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2019