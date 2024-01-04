 PHOTO: Newlyweds Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare Drop FIRST Selfie As Married Couple
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentPHOTO: Newlyweds Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare Drop FIRST Selfie As Married Couple

PHOTO: Newlyweds Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare Drop FIRST Selfie As Married Couple

What caught the eye of social media users is Ira's 'Bride to be' headband, which she kept flaunting from the day of her wedding.

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Thursday, January 04, 2024, 01:19 PM IST
article-image

Actor Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan who got married a day ago shared a picture of herself with hubby Nupur Shikhare on Thursday.

She took to Instagram stories to share a fresh morning selfie with Nupur.

What caught the eye of social media users is Ira's 'Bride to be' headband, which she kept flaunting from the day of her wedding.

In the image she dropped today, she slashed 'to be' with just the 'bride' lettering getting visible.

Ira can be seen in a white furry sweater.

Ira Khan got married to her longtime beau, Nupur Shikhare, at Taj Lands End in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Ira looked gorgeous in a deep-cut choli with pink and green-coloured dhoti pants. She elevated her wedding look with a stunning silver dupatta placed over her head. Nupur was seen in a blue bandhgala suit.

Read Also
What Is The Age Gap Between Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan & Nupur Shikhare?
article-image

Nupur jogged from his house to the venue dressed in a black vest and white shorts.

The couple's family also marked their presence in front of the paparazzi and posed for family-jam pictures.

Aamir opted for a cream-coloured sherwani and a pink turban. Aamir's first wife, Reena Dutta, his ex-wife, Kiran Rao and his sons, Junaid Khan and Azad, also posed for family pictures.

Reportedly, Nupur and Ira met during the COVID-19 lockdown when Nupur was training Aamir Khan and Ira was living with her father. The duo had an engagement party in November last year.

Read Also
WATCH: Aamir Khan Kisses Ex-Wife Kiran Rao While Posing For Paps After Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare's...
article-image

Also, a grand wedding function has been planned in Udaipur on January 8. The couple, along with their families, will head to Udaipur soon.

Read Also
Mumbai: Ira Khan's Groom Nupur Shikhare Jogs 8 Km From Santacruz To Bandra To Reach Wedding Venue;...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol's Animal Fight Scene COPIED From Latter's 2001 Film Aashiq? Netizens Think...

Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol's Animal Fight Scene COPIED From Latter's 2001 Film Aashiq? Netizens Think...

'He Had Guts To Grab Woman's Body Part': Anchor Breaks Silence After Dhanush Fan Molests Her At...

'He Had Guts To Grab Woman's Body Part': Anchor Breaks Silence After Dhanush Fan Molests Her At...

Ileana D'Cruz On Battling Postpartum Depression: 'It Is Real, I Still Go Through Intense Emotions'

Ileana D'Cruz On Battling Postpartum Depression: 'It Is Real, I Still Go Through Intense Emotions'

PHOTO: Newlyweds Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare Drop FIRST Selfie As Married Couple

PHOTO: Newlyweds Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare Drop FIRST Selfie As Married Couple

Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur Enjoy Ice Skating In London After Celebrating New Year; Photo Goes...

Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur Enjoy Ice Skating In London After Celebrating New Year; Photo Goes...