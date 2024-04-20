 PHOTO: Love Aaj Kal Fame Arushi Sharma Marries Casting Director Vaibhav Vishant In Himachal Pradesh
Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, April 20, 2024, 01:00 PM IST
PHOTO: Love Aaj Kal Fame Arushi Sharma Marries Casting Director Vaibhav Vishant In Himachal Pradesh | Photo Via Instagram

Congratulations are in order for actress Arushi Sharma, as she has tied the knot with casting director Vaibhav Vishant. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Himachal Pradesh.

The couple has yet to share the official wedding pictures on social media. Their friend, Vijayaini Sharma, who attended their wedding, dropped a glimpse of Arushi and Vaibhav as a newlywed couple.

Check it out:

The actress is seen wearing a pastel pink bridal lehenga, and Vaibhav wore a matching sherwani.

According to ETimes, Arushi and Vaibhav's wedding festivities began at a luxurious hotel near Janedghat in Himachal Pradesh, from April 17 to April 18.

The festivities kicked off with a cocktail party on April 17 from 7 pm to 12 am, followed by the Haldi ceremony on April 18 from 9 am to 10 am. Arushi and Vaibhav took pheras on April 18 from 4 pm to 12 am.

Arushi is best known for her performance in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal alongside Kartik Aaryan, in which she played the role of Leena Gupta.

Before Love Aaj Kal, she played a small role in Imtiaz’s Tamasha, starring Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor, in which, she was seen as Sanjukta, the history teacher, in the film.

Vaibhav, on the other hand, is a renowned casting director; some of his works include Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, and also the series Kaala Paani, in which Arushi played a role.

