VIDEO: Taapsee Pannu Makes FIRST Public Appearance After Marrying Mathias Boe, REACTS As Paps Ask 'Sir Nahi Aaye?'

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu got married to longtime boyfriend, badminton player Mathias Boe in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur on March 22, and on Thursday, she made her first public appearance in the city as a newlywed.

Taapsee arrived at the wedding reception of filmmaker Anand Pandit's daughter solo, and flaunted her post-wedding glow in gorgeous red saree with golden border. As soon as the actress reached the venue, the paparazzi showered her with congratulatory wishes, and she was seen blushing as she thanked everyone.

The paps went on to enquire about Mathias, and asked, "Taapsee ji, sir nahi aaye?" And to that, the actress replied, "Tum mujhe marwaoge ek din," while trying hard to not blush.

For those unversed, Taapsee is yet to share her wedding pictures with Mathias, but the actress recently stated in an interview that she might not do it at all, as she was not "mentally prepared" for it.

She also shared that keeping her wedding "secret" was never the intention, and that she only wanted to keep it intimate, with her closest people in attendance.

While Taapsee might not share her wedding photos and videos, several visuals from the festivitie have surfaced on the internet, courtesy, the guests. In one of the videos, the Manmarziyaan actress can be seen dressed up as a quintessential Punjabi bride in a red and golden suit as she danced her way to her groom Mathias, who wore an ivory sherwani, complete with a sehra.

The couple reportedly also had a Danish wedding to honour Mathias' roots and culture.