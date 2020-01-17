Who is Arushi Sharma? Everything you need to know about Kartik Aaryan's ex-flame in 'Love Aaj Kal'

The trailer for Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's rom-com, 'Love Aaj Kal' released on Friday. In the trailer, the couple can be seen sharing a smoking hot chemistry but there's another actor, who's managed to catch our attention.
Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal is the sequel to his 2009 film of the same name, that featured Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. This Valentine's Day, Imtiaz Ali shares his take on love in the modern times with a dash of nostalgia. Love Aaj Kal presents a contemporary and relatable portrayal of two stories set in different times that interact to learn from each other the different facets of love, commitment and relationships.
This highly anticipated film brings to screen Bollywood's most sought after Gen Z couple - Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan in the lead with Randeep Hooda and debutant Arushi Sharma in key roles.
The trailer has created fervour among the fans, however, other than Kartik and Sara's chemistry, debutant Arushi Sharma has also grabbed major eyeballs.
In the movie, Arushi plays the role of Kartik's high school flame, Leena. A few minutes into the trailer, Arushi can be seen in a simple avatar, dressed in a school uniform. Leena is Veer's 90's flame and their cute chemistry during the school days, has intrigued fans.
The pretty woman is sharing space with Kartik and Sara for the first time, however, Love Aaj Kal isn't her debut film. The actress was seen in Imtiaz Ali's 'Tamaashah'. Yes, she played the role of Ranbir Kapoor's school teacher, Samyukta. The actor has also featured in a short film with Dhruv Sehgal. Even though she failed to make an impact in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer, she's bagged a pivotal role in 'Love Aaj Kal'.
Speaking of the film, the trailer promises for a light heart rom-com.
Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the movie also features Randeep Hooda in a significant role. The movie is set to release on February 14, 2020.
