PHOTO: Kareena Kapoor Shares Glimpse Of Her Halloween Party With Saif Ali Khan, Don't Miss Taimur's Skeleton Look |

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Tuesday shared a glimpse from her Halloween party along with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a picture on her stories which she captioned, "Kids favourite." In the picture, Kareena could be seen posing with her husband, kid and one of their friends.

Taimur donned a spooky skeleton outfit for the celebrations, while Saif opted for a black and white traditional outfit. Kareena, on the other hand, wore a beige t-shirt paired with blue jeans. She tied her hair into a ponytail and was seen in a no-makeup look.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena recently attended the premiere of her film 'The Buckingham Murders' at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival in a black dress with pink sleeves. She went for nude makeup and tied her hair in a bun.

On the other hand, Karisma and Saif twinned in white. Karisma looked exquisite in a white saree, while Saif looked royal in a white kurta-pyjama with a white Nehru jacket.

The Buckingham Murders' is helmed by Hansal Mehta, It also stars Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. It is written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker and produced by Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films alongside Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Apart from this, Kareena will also be seen in director Rohit Shetty's upcoming film 'Singham Again'.

The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar.

