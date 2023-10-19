Kareena Kapoor Khan Turns Bride For Masaba's New Collection

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 19, 2023
Fashion designer Masaba Gupta on October 19 unveiled her bridal label, The Masaba Bride, featuring Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan as the face of its Patiala Portraits campaign
The label is a tribute to the timeless grandeur and elegance of the Maharanis of Patiala, Begums of Hyderabad and Princesses who placed India on the map of global influence
The clothing line is more than just a collection of garments; it is a storytelling medium in itself with rich fabrics, intricate embroidery and motifs
Masaba shared several pictures of Kareena as a bride on her official Instagram account
Kareena also reacted to her bridal look on social media. She wrote, "Masaba! So proud of what you created with 'The Masaba Bride'. Love it! And so happy to be your first bride"
A press release stated that the campaign "draws inspiration from the rich tapestry with a sense of royalty and an ode to India's regal history"
It ranges from odhani lehengas, Patiala salwar sets, to corset and sarees, gowns, skirts with detachable veils and capes and dupattas
The collection will be available to customers at select Masaba Bridal stores across India. It will also be available online
