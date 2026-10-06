Pati Patni Aur Panga 2: After Mumbai Film City Fire Incident, Sonali Bendre, Archana Puran Singh And Others Spotted On Set - Watch Video

Sonali Bendre, Archana Puran Singh And Others On Pati Patni Aur Panga 2 Set | Instagram

On Monday, a huge fire broke out in Mumbai's Film City on the sets of Pati Patni Aur Panga season 2 and Hustle season 5. The videos of the same went viral on social media; everyone was very scared about the cast and crew of the shows. While the shooting of Pati Patni Aur Panga season 2 was not happening on Monday, the grand finale of Hustle season 5 was being shot when the fire incident happened. Now, on Tuesday, Sonali Bendre, Archana Puran Singh, and others were clicked on the sets of Pati Patni Aur Panga season 2.

While Sonali happily posed for the paparazzi and looked stunning in the pink outfit, Archana and her husband, Parmeet Sethi, quickly went inside the set. Watch the video below...

No Casualties On Set Of Pati Patni Aur Panga Season 2

While talking to Hindustan Times, the Pati Patni Aur Panga team had confirmed the fire incident and said, “Yes, there was a fire outside the sets. There is no casualty. Nobody was shooting at the set of Pati Patni Aur Panga. There was no shoot happening.”

No Fire At Ramayana Set

When the video of the fire incident went viral on social media, there were speculations that the fire broke out on the sets of Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash-starrer Ramayana. However, when The Free Press Journal contacted the film's team, they confirmed that there was no fire on the sets of Nitesh Tiwari's directorial.

#WATCH | #Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Shooting Set In Goregaon’s Film City Visuals by @vijaygohil3419 #MumbaiFire #GoregaonFire #FilmCity #Maharashtra https://t.co/gT0hqHkyfF — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) October 5, 2026

Pati Patni Aur Panga Season 2 Release Date

Pati Patni Aur Panga season 2 is all set to premiere on Colors TV and Jio Hotstar on October 10, 2026. Munawar Faruqui and Sonali Bendre will return as hosts, while new jodis will be seen as contestants on the show. Fans of PPAP are excited about season 2.