Mumbai Film City Fire Incident: Pati Pati Patni Aur Panga Season 2 And Hustle Season 5 Teams Confirm No Casualties

Fire On Sets Pati Patni Aur Panga 2 And Hustle Season 5 | Instagram

On Monday, videos went viral on social media from Mumbai's Film City, which showed that a set was ablaze. It was speculated that maybe the set was of Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash starrer Ramayana, but the reports turned out to be false. Sets of TV shows Pati Patni Aur Panga season 2 and Hustle season 5 had caught the massive fire.

The teams of the respective shows confirmed that the fire incident happened on their sets. While talking to Hindustan Times, the Pati Patni Aur Panga team said, “Yes, there was a fire outside the sets. There is no casualty. Nobody was shooting at the set of Pati Patni Aur Panga. There was no shoot happening.”

#WATCH | #Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Shooting Set In Goregaon’s Film City Visuals by @vijaygohil3419 #MumbaiFire #GoregaonFire #FilmCity #Maharashtra https://t.co/gT0hqHkyfF — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) October 5, 2026

Meanwhile, the grand finale episode of Hustle season 5 was being shot on Monday. The team of the reality show told the portal, “All the artists were there. The fire happened suddenly. As of now, there are no casualties and everyone is safe.”

A source told the portal that the fire incident happened while the paparazzi spotting of singer Nikhita Gandhi was happening. Artists like Badshah, EPR, MC Square, Paradox, and Agsy are a part of Hustle season 5, but none of them have shared any statement about the fire incident. Even Nikhita has not shared anything about it on her social media. We are sure fans of the artists would be worried about their favourites.

Hustle Season 5 Grand Finale

Hustle season 5 grand finale is going to air on MTV India and JioHotstar on October 10, 2026. However, we wonder if, due to the fire incident, it will be postponed.

Pati Patni Aur Panga Season 2 Release Date

Meanwhile, Pati Patni Aur Panga season 2 is all set to premiere on Colors TV and Jio Hotstar on October 10, 2026. Munawar Faruqui and Sonali Bendre will be seen as the hosts of the show again.