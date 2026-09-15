Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya To Join Pati Patni Aur Panga 2 After Welcoming Twin Boys: Report |

New parents Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are reportedly set to participate in the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga Season 2. The show is scheduled to premiere in October 2026. Ahead of its release, several popular celebrity couples have been linked to the upcoming season, sparking curiosity among fans.

According to a report by IWMBuzz.com, Divyanka and Vivek are among the confirmed couples on Pati Patni Aur Panga Season 2. If confirmed, this will mark the couple’s first reality show together since welcoming their twin boys. Fans are eagerly waiting to see the popular television couple embark on this new reality-show journey together.

Other couples reportedly confirmed for Pati Patni Aur Panga Season 2 include Deepika Singh and Rohit Raj Goyal, along with Parmeet Sethi and Archana Puran Singh.

Divyanka and Vivek stepped into parenthood nearly 10 years after their marriage. The couple, who tied the knot in July 2016, welcomed twin baby boys on May 26, 2026, marking a new chapter in their lives. They announced the arrival with a heartwarming post, writing, “We asked for happiness… God said, ‘Take double.’”

The couple have lovingly referred to their sons as T1 and T2. While their official names have not been revealed publicly, Divyanka has shared glimpses of their distinct personalities, revealing that the twins are quite different from each other despite being born together. Vivek also affectionately referred to his sons as his “Karan Arjun” while announcing their arrival.

When & Where To Watch Pati Patni Aur Panga Season 2?

Pati Patni Aur Panga Season 2 is set to premiere on October 10, 2026, at 9 PM. The reality show will air on Colors TV and will also be available for viewers to stream on Jio Hotstar.

For the unversed, Pati Patni Aur Panga is a relationship-based reality show that brings celebrity couples together to put their chemistry, compatibility and understanding to the test. In the first season, the jodis participated in a series of fun and challenging tasks based on different aspects of married life, while also opening up about their relationships and personal equations. The season concluded with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla emerging as the winners.