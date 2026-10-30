Parineeti Chopra Spots Moon From Airplane Window, Breaks Karwa Chauth Fast At 35,000 Feet While Travelling With Raghav Chadha—VIDEO

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chaddha Celebrate Karwa Chauth Mid-Air | Instagram

Actress Parineeti Chopra celebrated Karwa Chauth 2026 in a rather unique way this year as she observed the festival while travelling at 35,000 feet. The actress gave fans a glimpse of her special celebration with her husband, Raghav Chadha, sharing a video of the couple observing the traditional rituals mid-air.

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chaddha Celebrate Karwa Chauth Mid-Air

The video showed Parineeti spotting the moon through her airplane window. She was then seen offering prayers while looking at the moon, followed by Raghav helping her break her Karwa Chauth fast by offering her water.

Check out the video:

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, October 30, Parineeti shared the video along with a sweet note for her husband.

She wrote, "Karwa chauth is wherever we are. Even if its at 35000 feet! You make all my dreams come true Ragaii. The best man, the best human, the best boii. P.S. Thanks to our delayed flight our moon spotting ended up happening from the plane instead of home! Decided to do our puja there and then."

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot in September 2023 in an intimate yet elegant ceremony in Delhi, surrounded by close friends and family.

They welcomed their first child, a baby boy, Neer on October 19, 2025, after two years of marriage.

Parineeti Chopra Work Front

The actress was recently seen in the Netflix show, Shaque: Trust No One, a mystery thriller. The project marked her first release after welcoming her baby boy, Neer.

After which, Parineeti was seen in Reporting Live.