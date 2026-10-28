Jennifer Winget Shuts Down Rift Rumours With Parineeti Chopra After Viral Cake-Cutting Clip From Shaque Success Party: 'Stop The Negativity'

Jennifer Winget Clarifies Shaque Party Cake-Cutting Row | Instagram

Actress Jennifer Winget has addressed the speculation surrounding her interaction with Parineeti Chopra at the success party of their Netflix series Shaque: Trust No One in Mumbai. The celebration was attended by several cast members, including Parineeti, Harleen Sethi, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Anup Soni, among others.

Jennifer Winget Breaks Silence On Parineeti Chopra Rift Rumours

Several videos from the event went viral on social media, showing Jennifer standing behind Parineeti as the latter cut the celebratory cake with other cast members. In another clip, Parineeti was seen feeding cake to those present, with social media users noticing that Jennifer appeared to be skipped. The videos sparked speculation online, with some users suggesting that Parineeti might be jealous of Jennifer, whose performance in the series received attention.

'Stop The Negativity'

Amid the growing chatter, Jennifer has now issued a clarification, urging people not to read too much into the incident.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the actress wrote, "Let's please be kinder to each other and stop the negativity and make this into something it isn't. I simply backed out because there was not enough space there. Pari has always been kind and loving towards me, and we have nothing but love for each other. We're a team, and there's enough room for all of us to shine without pulling each other down."

Meanwhile, Parineeti has not publicly responded to the online discussion so far.