‘It’s Not Like I Have A Choice’: Jennifer Winget On Keeping Her Wedding With William Ishmael A ‘Secret’, Says ‘Everyone Wants To Know Everything’ |

Jennifer Winget opened up about her decision to keep her personal life private and addressed whether she had deliberately kept her wedding away from the public eye. The actress admitted that while she may have wanted to keep certain aspects of her life under wraps, she did not really have a choice once details and pictures from her wedding began circulating on social media.

Jennifer Winget On Keeping Marriage A 'Secret'

Fans were surprised by how Jennifer managed to keep her personal life private until news of her wedding emerged. Addressing whether she had intentionally kept the ceremony a secret, the actress told Hindustan Times, “Was it a secret, though? It was all out there.”

Jennifer further said, “It’s not like I have a choice. Everyone wants to know everything.” Speaking about her marriage and privacy, she added, “There are no secrets as such. Be good, do good, and sab acha hi hoga.”

Jennifer also opened up about finding love again at the age of 41 and explained what love means to her. According to the actress, love is not limited to a romantic partner but also extends to family and friends.

“Love, for me, is not just a partner’s love, but love of the family and friends. It might sound very cliched, but it is true,” she said. Jennifer went on to explain that as people grow older, they begin to realise the importance of having close friends and family around them. “Love is not confined to just romantic relationships,” she added.

The actress also spoke about the bond people share with their pets, saying the love one gives to pets is unlike any other and is unconditional. Reflecting on heartbreak and finding love again, Jennifer said that relationships naturally go through ups and downs. “You fight with your friends. You fall out with them. That’s life. Sometimes you are up, sometimes you are down. It just keeps going on. That’s the fun of life,” she said.

Jennifer Winget was previously married to actor Karan Singh Grover, whom she met while working on Dill Mill Gayye, where they played the lead pair. The two fell in love during the show’s run and tied the knot in April 2012. However, their marriage lasted for nearly two years, and they filed for divorce in 2014. Jennifer later found love again with Singapore-based businessman William Ishmael, whom she married in an intimate ceremony in the UK in July 2026. The couple had kept their relationship largely private before sharing pictures from their wedding.