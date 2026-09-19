Jennifer Winget-William Ishmael Goa Wedding Pictures, Videos Go Viral; Riteish Deshmukh, Karan Wahi And Others Attend Bepannah Actress' Special Day - Watch

Jennifer Winget-William Ishmael Goa Wedding Pictures, Videos Go Viral | Instagram

In July this year, television actress Jennifer Winget got married to William in the United Kingdom. She took to Instagram and shared some beautiful pictures from her intimate wedding. However, now pictures and videos from her Goa wedding have gone viral on social media. The Goa wedding celebration was attended by many celebrities like Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Karan Wahi, Mandira Bedi, Shabir Ahluwalia, and others.

Check out the videos and pictures below...

While Jennifer's UK wedding was according to a Christian church ceremony, in the Goa wedding festivities, both bride and groom were seen in Indian outfits.

Jennifer Winget On Life After Marriage

Jennifer will next be seen in Netflix's show Shaque: Trust No One. At the trailer launch of the series, when the actress was asked about life after marriage, she said, “Nothing has changed. I have just gotten married. Everything else stays the same. I think there are certain people who like a balance in life. And I am also one of them.”

“I think for me it is also the people I am working with. It is very important for me that whoever I am working with, be it television, digital or whatever, for me that environment has to be very good,” she added.

Jennifer Winget's Second Wedding

Jennifer's wedding with William is her second marriage. She was earlier married to Karan Singh Grover from 2012-2014. Grover is now married to Bipasha Basu, and the couple also has a daughter.

Earlier this year, there were even reports of Karan Wahi and Jennifer getting married, but the former had dismissed the rumours. However, looks like Wahi and Jennifer, who worked together in the web series Raisinghani vs Raisinghani, are very close friends, and that's why the actor was one of the guests at the actress' Goa wedding.

While these videos and pictures have made it to social media, Jennifer is yet to share them officially on her Instagram.