Jennifer Winget Opens Up About Her Life After Marriage, Reacts To Motherhood Rumours | Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Jennifer Winget has opened up about life after marriage, adding that while her priorities may have changed slightly, her approach towards acting and work remains the same.

Jennifer Winget was speaking at the trailer launch of her upcoming OTT series “Shaque: Trust No One”, when she was asked about her priorities after getting married and whether settling down had changed her approach towards her career.

“Nothing has changed. I have just gotten married. Everything else stays the same,” Jennifer said.

The actress, who recently married William Ishmael, said she believes in maintaining a balance in life and is mindful of the people and environment she works with.

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“I think there are certain people who like a balance in life. And I am also one of them,” she said. “I think for me it is also the people I am working with. It is very important for me that whoever I am working with, be it television, digital or whatever, for me that environment has to be very good,” she added.

The actress added, “I keep working with the same people over and over again because it becomes a comfort zone. And they understand me. I know them. They know that she will do this, she will not do that.”

Addressing the discussions around marriage and motherhood, she clarified that marriage has not meant putting her acting career on hold. The actress also dismissed motherhood saying there was never any discussion on motherhood.

“It’s just that maybe priorities have changed a little bit. I have to think whether this month I am here or next month I am there” she said, dressing she keeps shuffling between countries to balance out work and marriage.

“It’s been lovely so far. And thank you for all your wishes and love. It’s just been absolutely wonderful,” she said.

The actress is now gearing up for her appearance in “Shaque: Trust No One”, the mystery thriller created by Rensil D’Silva and Siddharth P. Malhotra and directed by D’Silva. The series stars Parineeti Chopra, Jennifer Winget, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Soni Razdan, Anup Soni, Harleen Sethi, Dhruv Chowdhary and Sumeet Vyas.

“Shaque: Trust No One” is set to premiere on Netflix on September 24.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)