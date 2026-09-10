Shaque Trust No One Trailer: Netizens Wonder If Parineeti Chopra Starrer Is Remake Of Tamil Film DNA; Jennifer Winget Fans Are Upset

Shaque Trust No One Trailer | YouTube

Parineeti Chopra is all set to make her series debut with Netflix's show Shaque: Trust No One. The series also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jennifer Winget, Soni Razdan, Sumit Vyas, and Harleen Sethi. It is directed by Rensil D'Silva, and on Thursday, the makers unveiled the trailer of the series at an event in Mumbai. The trailer of Shaque: Trust No One is strictly average, and while Parineeti is decent in it, the supporting actors Jennifer and Harleen grab our attention.

Netizens Review Shaque: Trust No One

Reacting to the trailer, a netizen commented, "Copy of some movie/series but I just can't recall the name right now! (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Copy of south movie dna and bhut mast movie h dna (sic)."

Jennifer Winget Fans Upset

Meanwhile, Jennifer's fans are quite upset as she has been given less screen time in the trailer. A fan commented, "Knowing how big Jennifer Winget's fanbase is and not giving her screentime in the trailer is outrageous. Hopefully, in the movie, we will get to see her strong character (sic)."

Another fan wrote, "The trailer looks intriguing, but Netflix… we need MORE Jennifer Winget! 😭❤️ Her screen time is way too little. Saving all her scenes for the series, I guess? (sic)."

One more fan commented, "That's disturbing that they didn't give Jen the screen time in the trailer once again..we won't watch (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Well, clearly, Jennifer's fans are not happy with the trailer. But let's hope that the actress has better screen time in the series.

Shaque: Trust No One Release Date

Shaque: Trust No One is going to premiere on Netflix on September 24, 2026. The series will mark Parineeti's first project to come out after becoming a mother. However, it was shot before she went on a maternity break.