 Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Bride Exudes Glow In Unseen PHOTO From Her Mehendi Ceremony
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are soon to get married on September 24 in Udaipur.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 24, 2023, 06:49 PM IST
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Bride Exudes Glow In Unseen PHOTO From Her Mehendi Ceremony | Photo Via Instagram

All eyes are on Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, as they are all set to get married on September 24 at the Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The duo got engaged in May of this year in the presence of their close family and friends.

Now, ahead of the wedding, a picture from Parineeti's mehendi has been shared on social media by singer Dolly Sidhu Minhas. She performed at the pre-wedding festivities that included a 90s-themed party on Saturday night.

Check it out:

Taking to her Instagram handle, Dolly captioned as, "We feel honoured to be a part of your wedding .. had a great time performing at your mehendi ceremony. Family & friends were really amazing….We wish both Raghav and parineeti a happy married life … thanks for having us.."

In the photo, Parineeti is seen donning a blue kaftan kurta and pairing it with white pants. She also wore heavy jewellery and opted for minimal henna designs on both her hands.

After the wedding, Parineeti and Raghav are all set to host a grand reception gala, themed 'A Night of Amore,' which is scheduled to commence at 8:30 pm. The pre-wedding ceremonies for this lavish wedding commenced in Delhi this week. The theme chosen for the main wedding is said to be 'Divine Promises - A Pearl White Indian Wedding.'

Parineeti will wear a Manish Malhotra lehenga for her big day, while Raghav has chosen to wear his uncle and fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva's design.

