Video: Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha HIDE Their Wedding Look From Media Using Umbrellas, Curtains

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha are all set to get married on Sunday in the presence of their friends and family members in Udaipur. The two will tie the knot in the middle of lake Pichola in the city of lakes, and the rituals have been going on since Sunday morning amid tight security.

Around 100 guards have been deployed at the venue to ensure maximum security and phone cameras of the staff have also been covered with red tapes to prevent leaking of pictures and videos from the venue.

But despite their efforts, the shutterbugs have stationed themselves in the vicinity of the wedding venue and several visuals of the festivities have gone viral on the internet.

Parineeti-Raghav hide behind umbrellas, curtains

Parineeti and Raghav's jaimala ceremony was held around 3:30 pm at The Leela Palace in Udaipur on Sunday, during which the couple exchanged the wedding garlands.

As the couple proceeded for the jaimala, they were seen hiding behind huge umbrellas and curtains in a bid to not reveal their wedding looks.

While a picture of Raghav as the groom has already leaked online, in which he can be seen wearing an ivory sherwani, Parineeti's look as the bride is yet to be revealed.

As per the wedding invitation, the couple will have a white-themed wedding with the pheras taking place at 4 pm.

Parineeti-Raghav's wedding

Raghav, along with his baraat, was seen arriving at the wedding venue on decked up boats ahead of the wedding. A band was also seen playing the desi baraat tunes while being stationed on another boat.

Parineeti and Raghav's guest list boasts of some of the most high profile names including Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray, tennis icon Sania Mirza, renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra, cricketer Harbhajan Singh and his wife Geeta Basra, among others.

The couple will later host a grand reception as newlyweds for their guests around 8:30 pm.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)