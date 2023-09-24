Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Did The Couple Study In UK Together? Here's What We Know

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha | Photo by Varinder Chawla

After getting engaged in a private ceremony back in May 2023, Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra are set to tie the knot in Udaipur. The dating rumours between the known faces started back in March 2023 when both Raghav and Parineeti were spotted together multiple times at different locations.

Since the news broke about their relationship, multiple media outlets and individuals have been claiming that Raghav and Parineeti know each other since their college days and even studied together at the London School of Economics and Political Science, also famously known as LSE.

Parineeti & Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time. https://t.co/uluHWWD5Jv — The Analyzer (News Updates🗞️) (@Indian_Analyzer) March 24, 2023

Parineeti and Raghav are “just good friends” and they are not dating each other. @ParineetiChopra and @raghav_chadha studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time now. #parineetichopra pic.twitter.com/ISJ0yUtY6v — Saksham (@DigitalSaksham_) March 24, 2023

Though it is true that both Raghav and Parineeti studied in the UK and did their academics in the field of Business, there's no accuracy to claims of them studying together in London.

While Raghav, a Chartered Accountant by profession, went to LSE for a certification course on Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA), Parineeti went to the UK at 17 and completed a triple honours degree in business, finance, and economics from Manchester Business School.

Raghav, who also did a course in CA from Institute of Chartered Accountants in India (ICAI), worked with Deloitte, Grant Thornton, and Parineeti stayed back in the UK and did orientation classes for new students at her varsity. She went back to Mumbai in 2009, obtaining an internship with Yash Raj Films.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, who are also Raghav's party colleagues, arrived at the wedding destination. Former Cricketer Harbhajan Singh, wife Geeta Basra, Sania Mirza, Manish Malhotra, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray are some of the several renowned guests gracing the wedding.

