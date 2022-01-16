Paparazzi Photos: Rakul Preet Singh, Sunil Shetty, Richa Chadha and other celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities including Sunil Shetty, Ahan Shetty, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Richa Chadha and others were spotted in Mumbai on Sunday.

The celebs got papped at different locations as they stepped out for their personal work.

Actor Sunil Shetty and son Ahan Shetty who just made his debut with the movie 'Tadap' alongside Tara Sutaria were spotted outside a salon in Mumbai. Ahan wore a brown sweater with ripped jeans and white sneakers, while Sunil was wearing a white full sleeves t-shirt, black cargo pants and white sneakers.

Dismissing breakup rumours, loverbirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora reportedly stepped out for a lunch date in Mumbai on Sunday.

Arjun wore a sky blue Balenciaga hoodie and stylish sneakers. Malaika looked stunning in short white dress with several layers of frill. The dress had a plunging neckline and balloon sleeves. She completed her look with black ankle-length boots, yellow purse and kept her hair open.

Richa Chadha was spotted leaving a salon, in a casual look. She wore a red t-shirt and short length black pants and carried a red purse.

Rakul Preet Singh was spotted leaving her gym on Sunday. She wore a yellow gym ensemble, with leopard print pants and carried a bottle.

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia was clicked by the paps in Mumbai. She wore a white sports bra, with black track pants and an oversized white t-shirt. She completed the look with silver sneakers, neon sunglasses and chunky gold jewellery.

Actress Raai Laxmi was also spotted in Mumbai. TV actress Tina Dutta was spotted at the airport in a stylish attire. She wore a nude sweatshirt, with black leather pants and dapper black Victoria Secret heels. She completed the look with blush pink purse.

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 05:37 PM IST