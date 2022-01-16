Watch Video: Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor step out for lunch date days after dismissing breakup rumours

Days after dismissing breakup rumours, loverbirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were spotted together in Mumbai on Sunday.

Malaika and Arjun got papped as they reportedly stepped out for a lunch date in the city.

According to a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Malaika can be seen in a short white dress with several layers of frill. The dress had a plunging neckline and balloon sleeves.

She completed her look with black ankle-length boots and kept her hair open.

The diva was spotted as she made her way to get inside the car where Arjun Kapoor was waiting. On the other hand, the 'Sardar Ka Grandson' actor can be seen wearing a blue hoodie.

Loading View on Instagram

A few days ago, the internet was abuzz with break-up rumours of the most talked-of couple Arjun and Malaika. However, Arjun shared a stunning selfie with Malaika, putting a full stop on the rumours.

On January 14, Malaika took to her Instagram and posted a note talking about normalising falling in love in 40s.

The note shared by Malaika on her Instagram Stories read, “No but seriously. Normalize finding love in your ‘40s. Normalize discovering and chasing new dreams in your 30’s. Normalize finding yourself and your purpose in your 50’s. Life doesn’t end at 25. Let’s stop acting like it does.”

Arjun and Malaika have been in a relationship for a few years now. Last month, the couple shared several videos and photos from their romantic trip to the Maldives.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Arjun Kapoor slams breakup rumours, shares stunning selfie with ladylove Malaika Arora

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 03:04 PM IST